The Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAU) has petitioned AFC Holdings over deteriorating working conditions.

In a notice, ZIBAWU said:

“We are meeting AFC Holdings today from 11 am to 1 pm to petition the Bank Board Chairman Mr James Prince Mutizwa on the deteriorating working conditions ever since the current CEO came.

The banking workers body warned that the bank is also going down in terms of market share which threatens our jobs .

“We want the Board Members to be aware of workers grievances so that they intervene and address the rot,” said ZIBAWU.

Apparently, ZIBAWU has also approached ZB bank urging the financial institution address workers’ issues.

“We have given ZB bank an opportunity to discuss with its workers and address the workers challenges.

“We hope in the few days, the Board Of Directors will properly guide the Executive and treat workers fairly.”

