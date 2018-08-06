Bakers Inn in court for selling stale meat pies

Bakers Inn, one of the country’s largest fast food outlets has been taken to court for allegedly selling stale meat pies.

The matter which has been dragging on at the courts is before Provincial Magistrate Langton Ndokera.

The case arose following a complaint made by an informant to Masvingo City Council Health Department.

The State alleges that the pies were found to be growing microorganisms which are unfit for human consumption.

It is the State case that on March 14, 2017 Patrick Timothy who is employed by Masvingo City Council as a Health Inspector received a complaint from the public that Bakers Inn located at Exor Garage in Masvingo was selling stale pies.

Acting upon the information, Timothy went and investigated the matter and found 20 boxes of ready to bake pies stored in a cold room. Nineteen of the boxes had 30 pies each and it was allegedly discovered that all the pies had no date of minimum durability in terms of Health Act (best before dates).

The pies were seized and sent to the Government Analyst Laboratory for analysis where they were allegedly found to be unwholesome or not healthy for human consumption.

The State also alleged that there was growth of viable microorganisms. Bakers Inn is being represented by Yolanda Chandara of Muzenda and Partners.

The trial continues today. Mirror