The bail hearing from Heart and Soul TV journalist Blessed Mhlanga will kick off at the High Court this morning, his lawyers have confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights posted:

“ZLHR Court Diary: Once again, today, we continue with our bid to secure freedom for @bbmhlanga at the High Court, where his appeal against denial of bail by Harare Magistrate Farai Gwitima, will be heard.

“Mhlanga is represented by Chris Mhike of @ZLHRLawyers.”

His bail application will be heard before Justice Gibson Mandaza.

Justice Mandaza on Monday requested more time to look into the submissions by the State and the defence.

The postponement on Monday came after Justice Mandaza dismissed an application by the State to move the matter to a specialised anti-corruption court.

Mhlanga was arrested after he interviewed war veteran Blessed Geza who called for the removal of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa from office saying he has failed.

Mhlanga also interviewed Jealous Mawarire who uncovered an alleged ‘doggy’ POSB deal involving President Mnangagwa.