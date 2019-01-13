LATEST News: Bafana Legend Phil Masinga Dies Aged 49

South Africa: Former Bafana Bafana forward Phil Chippa Masinga has died aged 49, says the country’s football association.

“Sad day for South African football,” said South Africa Football Association president Danny Jordaan.

“A loyal servant of the game, on and off the field of play,” he added in a twit.

Masinga made his debut for South Africa in July 1992 against Cameroon in his country’s first match following readmission to international football by Fifa after the end of Apartheid.

Internationally he played at Leeds in England between 1994 and 1996 and also had spells at St Gallen in Switzerland and Italian clubs Salernitana and Bari.

Masinga will forever be remembered for scoring the famous goal against the Republic of the Congo to send Bafana to the 1998 World Cup.