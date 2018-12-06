Back in Gweru after 14 years: Thomas Mukanya Mapfumo promises fireworks

Chimurenga music guru Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo, who is in the country for a series of shows, has promised his fans top-notch performances.

He returns after a long hiatus from local shows.

He will perform in Gweru, Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo, Victoria Falls, Mutare and Kariba.

Mapfumo is billed to start his peace tour with a show in Gweru at the Golf Club tonight.

He returns to the City of Progress after 14 years.

Mukanya said the tour sought to reunite with his fans as well as preach the gospel of peace and unity.

