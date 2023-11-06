CONTROVERSIAL socialite Mai TT is leaving Chikurubi Maximum Prison after the High Court of Zimbabwe set her free.

Mai TT was thrown in jail after a Harare Court convicted her of theft of property and absconding community service. The High Court has now overturned her conviction after an appeal and declared a free person.

Speaking just after the High Court judgement, her lawyer Tafadzwa Muvhami said:

“Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai TT’s appeal has been upheld by the court. She was arguing that the relationship between her and Rachel Mhuka in which she was owing US$10,000, was not one that when she left the vehicle, it was collateral. And again, the agreement between her and the complainant in the case, which was the car hire, was not such that it created a trust agreement or trust relationship, which was essentially the element of the offence.

“So the State agreed with us in its submission. Mai TT has been freed by the High Court. She has been found not guilty. The sentence and conviction have been quashed. Definitely today or tomorrow she’ll be out to entertain her fans.”