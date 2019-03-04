Baby (11 days) spends night trapped under mother’s corpse

An 11-day-old baby from Medium Density Suburb in Beitbridge went through a tortuous time on Saturday when she spent the whole night crying with her hand and part of the body lying under the weight of her mother Thobokile Sibanda’s corpse.

The mother must have died during the night and the baby was only rescued at 12 midday when a neighbor who wanted to go and fetch water together with Sibanda opened the door after knocking and getting no response.

The baby is now admitted at Beitbridge Hospital where she is nursing injuries.

A group of neighbours has since been assisting with basic needs including baby milk and pampers.

The Hospital Superintendent Dr Lenos Samhere was not picking his phone by the time of going to Press.

The Officer Commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the case. Ward 3 councillor Takavingei Mahachi said the baby is still in hospital nursing injuries. He appealed to well wishers to assist the baby with basic needs.

masvingomirror