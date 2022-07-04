Following former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi’s threat to release damaging pictures of CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere with an unnamed married man, social media users have rallied behind the under fire lawyer insisting that they will continue to support her.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Kudzayi said he will share Mahere’s story and pictures with a married man at 10am on Monday morning.

“My hope was today’s warning would be enough. It was not. I’ve just been alerted to a video published by Hopewell. It suggests you believe you are equipped to fight. You’re not. Round 1: Mahere story and pictures with married man, 10AM tomorrow,” said Kudzayi.

According to zimeye, Social media users aligned to CCC have since taken to social media to support Mahere against Kudzayi’s threats.

Edmund stop tarnishing her name by continuously suggesting she has been having sex with married men. You know exactly what you are doing. You are dragging her name without evidence hoping this label sticks. This is the very definition of defamation. — Nyasha Musandu (@NMusandu) July 4, 2022