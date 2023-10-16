Renowned jiti musician Baba Harare, today released a video for ‘Ndini Ndinaye’ featuring Gemma Griffiths.

Baba Harare is a Zimbabwean musician who used to play the lead guitar for Jah Prayzah (real name Mukudzei Mukombe) before he launched a solo career.

He leads The City Vibration band and is most known for his 2017 hit song “The Reason Why”.

Born Braveman Chizvino, Baba Harare was given this name by Jah Prayzah’s former manager Filda Muchabaiwa.

This is after his wife gave birth to their child while in Harare regardless of their plans for her to deliver in the rural areas.

Muchabaiwa popularly known in music circles as Mama Filo reportedly joked that the child should be given the name Harare hence the name Baba Harare (Harare’s Father).

Zwnews