A Bindura woman(not in file picture) is battling for life with an axe stuck on her head four days after being struck by her husband last Saturday.

Enita Manyara, 40, was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals soon after the attack where she is admitted in the intensive care unit after she was struck by her husband Virimayi Kambezo, 41.

National police spokes-person Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the husband was found dead by a river a few meters away from the homestead.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of a man believed to have struck his wife with an axe at Retreat Farm in Bindura on Saturday,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“Circumstances were that the wife was reported to have left the house and visited her relative in their neighborhood to watch television.

“She returned home around midnight and found her husband asleep and the two quarrelled before the husband took an axe and struck her on the head.

“The husband was later found dead near a river a few meters away from their homestead.

“Police are investigating the case in a view to find what actually happened,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

Manyara family spokes-person Brenna Painona, 29, expressed displeasure by the delay in removing the axe from Manyara’s head at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals describing the response as unprofessional and failure to handle emergency cases.

“I do not know if health workers at this institution are working in line with their call of duty as civil servants with people at heart,” said Painona.

“We brought our relative here on Saturday but for the past four days she is still writhing in pain with the axe on her head.

“One of the nurses suggested to us that we take our patient to a private hospital but the charges are beyond our means. “We cried for assistance but nothing is in the picture because private doctors want US$3 800 as deposit.

“After pleading with health authorities today at Parirenyatwa they promised to take our patient to the theatre and we are looking forward to a positive result,” said Painona.

Painona said Manyara had been subjected to physical abuse under Kambezo for the past two years of their marriage.

“We do not know what exactly transpired on the day in question but the two were ever quarrelling and Manyara accused Kambezo of abusing her,” said Painona.-H Metro