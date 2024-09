Image- InfoZimZw

The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has launched the Matabeleland First Lady Widows chapter at the Bulawayo Polytechnic.

She also distributed food among 3 Provinces, which are Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North.

In a bid to empower the widows, Amai donated 4500 chicks together with feed from the starter level to finisher for them to start the poultry project.

Zwnews