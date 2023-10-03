AUDIO recordings of discussions between the match officials around Luis Diaz’s disallowed goal against Tottenham have been made public.

The full transcript of what the officials said

VAR: Possible offside Diaz

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside mate

Assistant referee 2: Give it

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay

VAR: Give the kick point, let’s go. Kick point please

Referee: Yeah no worries mate

Replay operator: So here we are

Referee: Wait ok

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle

VAR: Yeah give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That’s fine

VAR: Perfect yeah

VAR: 2D line on left boot

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles

VAR: Romero I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep ok.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That’s fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Referee: Cheers mate

VAR: Thank you mate

Referee. Well done boys. Good process (game restarts with a free-kick)

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside goal yeah. That’s wrong Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah it’s onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He’s played him. He’s gone offside.

VAR: Oh [expletive]

Replay operative: Delay delay. Oli [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay. Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon.

Replay operator: Oli’s calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside

VAR: Can’t do anything

Replay operator: Oli’s saying to delay. Oli’s saying to delay

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah

Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They’ve restarted the game

VAR: Can’t do anything, can’t do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they’ve restarted. Yeah

VAR: Can’t do anything.

Assistant VAR: no

VAR: I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything.

VAR: [expletive]