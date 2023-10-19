Self-styled President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s chief supporter says attempts to destroy the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) through recalls is not good.

Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, a Mnangagwa sympathizer Killer Zivhu says it is impossible for a structureless organization to have an SG with powers to recall MPs.

“Guys school me, how is it possible for a structure less organization to have an Interim SG, with powers to recall Mps and Councilors, yet the is not constitution of the organization, where is he getting his powers from, maybe someone paid him to destroy CCC, but this is wrong,” he says.

He questions the logic in recalling MPs at the time the country is coming from a disputed elections.

“This recalls are they necessary for a poor country like Zimbabwe, after SADC report which severally mentioned about our constitution not being followed properly, do we really need this recalls before SADC summit, ndangobvunzawo somunhu anoda Nyika yake.”

Zwnews