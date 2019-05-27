Assassination attempt: AFM pastors, families left for dead

Two AFM pastors and their families are living in fear of their lives after having cheated death following an assassination attempt that left them with head injuries, broken bones and death threats.

The assassination attempt occurred on May 22, at AFM pastors residental house in Rimuka, with the pastor being identified as Pastor Mapiye and Reverend Kefias Mujokeri.

A leaked chat between AFM pastors has gone viral with one Pastor Pombo narrating the horrific incident.

“Pastor Mapiye Senior and Pastor Mujokeri who stays at same church stand though pastoring different assemblies in the same area were attacked by armed robbers.

“They invaded the church and attacked Pastor Mapiye whom they gave a thorough beating together with the wife. They started demanding cash and were given US $200, and around 900 bond plus rands of undisclosed figure.

“The thugs said the money was little and tied Pastor Mapiye and wife before they then proceeded to break into Pastor Mujokeri’s house, demanded cash and beat up the entire family with iron bars threatening them with death,” he said.

Rev Mujokeri broke 3 ribs and 3 back vertebrae bones while his wife has serious head injuries, both are receiving treatment at a private hospital in Harare.

A source that requested anonymity revealed to that this could be the work of rival factions fighting to control the church.

zwnews