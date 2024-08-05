President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed happiness in the preparations for the hosting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit this month.

Mnangagwa says once he assumes the SADC chairmanship, he will use it to promote regional peace and sovereignty.

“We take pride in that in a few days to come, our Nation will host the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and

Government.

“Thereafter, we assume Chairmanship of our Sub-Regional body, which is a key lever for defending our

collective peace and sovereignty.

“Now the SADC flag, together with our national flag and alongside side those of

Sister Republics have been hoisted in readiness for the glorious occasion, serves as a symbol of the common history and shared future we have as a united and indivisible SADC region.

“As decedents of Munhumutapa, we are ready to rise and shine as we carry the mantle of our Founding Fathers and forebears.”

He adds that there are efforts by detractors to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle.

“Presently, there are concerted efforts to reverse the gains of our protracted liberation struggle.

“These attacks take many forms, including peddling falsehoods about our country. It is a shame that there is a deliberate and foreign funded

campaign which is void of the evident and unprecedented success milestones we are witnessing across every facet of

society and the economy.

“We shall never be deterred or discouraged. We are marching forward ever, backwards

never.”

He made these words while delivering a speech during the burial of national hero Jack Mpofu at the National Shrine this afternoon.

Mpofu was born on 3 March 1942 in Mangwe District, under Chief Tshitshi.

He was the only child born to Pewulo Gwakuba Ndebele and Mrs Ndebele (MaSibanda).

Young Makhethi enrolled for primary education in 1950 at Tshitshi Primary in Mangwe before proceeding for secondary education at Embakwe Mission for Standard Four upto Standard Six.

The racially inspired discriminative system that marginalised Africans forced students to drop out of school as they could not afford to pay fees.

Young Makhethi was not spared either as he was forced to abandon studies while in Standard Six.

