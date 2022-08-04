High Court judge Justice Rodgers Manyangadze is expected to hand down his ruling on a bail appeal which Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition CiZC Spokesperson Obert

Masaraure lodged.

Masaraure who is also the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) is seeking his release from remand prison on charges of defeating/ obstructing the course of justice.

He has been in detention for 27 days.

Meanwhile, ARTUZ says its leader is being persecuted for standing for the rights of workers.

“Today President @OMasaraure will be appearing at Harare High Court in Court P at 9 am for bail ruling.

“It’s been 43 days of his detention and all the delaying tactics are violating his right to personal liberty,” says the rural teachers’ body.

ARTUZ has been up in arms with government over salaries and better working conditions for teachers.

Zwnews