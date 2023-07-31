POLICE are investigating multiple fire incidents, including one in which a jilted man set a house on fire and killed four members of the same family in Marange.

Eight people died in fire incidents at 10 houses, in different areas of Zimbabwe, at the weekend.

Among the casualties were four children.

Some suspected arsonists have been detained while others remain at large.

The fire incidents were reported in Harare, Mutare, Muzarabani, Mazowe and Shurugwi.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they were investigating the death of four family members – Tonderai Muchimwe (43), Ashton Mundoko (12), Quinton Mundoko (7) and Tamari Mundoko (5) – as well as the injury of Takunda Mundoko (14) – in an inferno at Mafararikwa Village in Marange at 4am on July 29.

Ass Comm Nyathi said at around midnight on the same day, Tonderai broke into a room in which his niece, Violet Muchimwe (35) and her four children – Takunda, Ashton, Quinton and Tamari – were sleeping.

“Tonderai, who was armed with a knife, demanded to be intimate with his niece, leading to a scuffle,” he said.

“Violet fled leaving her children behind and Tonderai sprinkled petrol in the house and set it on fire.

“As a result Tonderai, Ashton, Quinton and Tamari were burnt beyond recognition, while Takunda sustained burns all over the body after escaping through the window.”

Police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Emily Kamugiya (65), Letina Chimuka (70) and Maxwell Josi (12) after the thatched bedroom they were sleeping in was set on fire by an unknown person on July 30 in Muzarabani.

Police have since established that Chimuka was staying with the other victims after being chased from the St Albert’s area by his son on allegations of witchcraft.

Chimuka’s son accused her of causing the illness of his child.

Police in Harare are also investigating a fire incident in which a house along Abel Road in Greendale caught fire resulting in an 81-year-old woman – Gogo Chabuka, being burnt beyond recognition on Friday.

The cause of fire remains unknown.

Police are also investigating six reports of malicious damage to property by unidentified suspects in the Hanke area, Tongogara, in Shurugwi, which resulted in the burning of 10 houses on the night of July 29.

“The ZRP has so far arrested Edson Madhuveko and Edwin Madhuveko in connection with this case.

“The two suspects were seen running away from the burning huts,” the police said.

state media