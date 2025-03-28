The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has disclosed how the loot stolen during the armed robbery at Alpha Omega Farm in Marondera, owned by the in-laws of businessman Wicknell Chivhayo was spent.

According to police investigations, the money was reportedly spent on residential stands, motor vehicles, building materials.

The suspects also bought household goods, and foodstuffs.

Few days after Chivayo paid lobola amounting to over US$70 000, armed robbers pounced on his in-laws place and stole the money.

Around two suspects were arrested and appeared in court, charged with armed robbery.

Zwnews