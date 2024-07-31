Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on 30/07/24 at a warehouse along Coventry Road, Workington, Southerton, Harare.

Twelve unknown suspects attacked three security guards who were on duty at the premise before stealing US$25 115.00 cash and a laptop.

Police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Kadoma have arrested Prosper Mugagauri (21) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 29/07/24 at Domain Business Centre, Battlefields.

In yet another case of murder, on 29/07/24, Police in Nyamapanda arrested a suspected mental patient, Takudzwa Bonga (25) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Nyagupe Village, Mudzi.

The suspect killed his father, Killion Bonga (77) by hitting him with a stone several times on the head.

He went on to cut the victim’s private parts and inserted a walking stick into the -nus.

Zwnews