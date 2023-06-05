Two armed robbers pounced on a travel agency in Harare before stealing a bag containing US$78 000 cash. The incident happened on Saturday.

The knives yielding robbers attacked two victims as they were preparing to go and bank the money.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on June 3, 2023 at Satguru Travels in which two unknown suspects who were armed with knives and pepper spray attacked two victims who were preparing to go and deposit some money at the bank before stealing a bag containing US$78 000 and three cellphones.

Zwnews