Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a service station in Snake Park, Kuwadzana on 05/08/24 at around 0342 hours.

Three unknown suspects who were armed with bricks and a metal bar attacked security guards and fuel attendants before gaining entry into the offices where they stole US$ 20 282.00 and ZiG 20 cash as well as a laptop.

In a related case of robbery, six unknown suspects pounced at a company along Cleverland Road, Msasa, Harare and stole US$ 5 500.00 cash and a laptop.

Anyone with information is invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

