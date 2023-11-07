Former Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has implored the Zimbabwe Republic Police to employ the shoot to kill approach on armed robbers.

Mliswa says this would be deterrent to would be criminals adding that armed robbery should be a frightening idea.

“These armed robbers need a shoot to kill approach as a deterrence measure. It should be a frightening idea to become an armed robber.

“A Nemaise approach will work. There should be no mercy with these people ZRP. We can’t allow the country to become an armed robbery territory,” he says.

