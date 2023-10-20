TWO armed robbery suspects were shot and killed in a shoot-out with the police in Southlea Park, Harare, on Tuesday.

The suspects, Israel Zulu (50) and David Dausi Takawira (43), who had been arrested on Monday in Mutare, revealed that they had hidden firearms in a bushy area near Manyame River.

When they tried to escape, a shoot-out ensued and the police shot them. Zulu and Takawira died on admission at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

The suspects were linked to 10 robbery cases between 2019 and last year in Harare and Bulawayo.

A police statement warned that those who commit crimes would be arrested and dealt with by “police crack teams”.

“They were involved in a case of robbery which occurred on November 13, 2019, at business premises along College Road, Mount Pleasant, Harare, where a security guard was attacked before US$362 000 and $28 539 was stolen.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has made it clear that those who commit crime will be arrested. Police crack teams are on full alert and will deal decisively with criminal elements linked to armed robbery cases,” read the police statement.

state media