The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of a suspected armed robber during a shootout with detectives.

In other news, police in Marondera have arrested a suspected mental patient, Knowledge Kapesa (36) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Rasternburg Farm Marondera on 27/07/24.

The suspect hit his father, Manuel Kapesa (76) with stones on the head after he refused to give him sweet potatoes.

The victim died on the spot.

In yet another case, police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a shop along Leopold Takawira Street in the CBD on 28/07/24 at around 0230 hours.

Five unknown suspects attacked the security guard who was on duty at the shop before breaking into the shop.

The suspects stole US$10 000 and ZiG 300.00 cash which was in the safe as well as some documents. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews