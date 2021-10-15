The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP( is investigating two armed robbery cases which occurred at Jerera G/point, Masvingo on 15/10/21 at about 0159 hrs.

This incident involves four unknown suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, pick, wooden broom and a log stormed a home and demanded cash.

They were given US $1000, ZAR 400, four cellphones and two inverters.

The complainant made a quick report to Police and as the scene was being attended, another report was received.

Police swiftly attended the scene and met the quartet at the door step.

A shootout ensued before the suspects scaled over the pre-cast wall and one suspect who was carrying the loot in a satchel bag was shot on the armpit and died while others escaped.

Police recovered all the stolen property except the two inverters.

