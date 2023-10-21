File image/ In a shocking turn of events, a prophet from Bulawayo found himself in a life-threatening situation when a gang armed with pistols and machetes stormed his church service, threatening his life. The incident took place in West Nicholson, Matabeleland South province, last Sunday, leaving the congregation in a state of panic.

Archbishop Emmanuel Mutumwa, the leader of the Johanne Masowe eChishanu, became the target of the eight-member gang, believed to be friends of a recently deceased gold miner from Gwanda. The attack was reportedly motivated by revenge after the prophet had prophesied the gold miner’s demise.

According to BMetro, the gang interrupted the service and demanded that Archbishop Mutumwa end it immediately, claiming they didn’t want innocent church-goers caught in the crossfire. When questioned about the sudden request, one of the gang members menacingly pointed a gun at the archbishop’s face, while the others armed themselves with machetes.

Sensing the imminent danger, Archbishop Mutumwa swiftly fled in his vehicle. The gang pursued him for approximately 30 kilometers, continuously threatening him and attempting to force him into a collision by directing him towards a bridge.

After a harrowing ordeal, the archbishop sought assistance from police officers and soldiers manning a roadblock near Makhado Business Centre. He shared his terrifying experience with them, leading to police officers from Gwanda Town escorting him safely to Bulawayo.

The archbishop now fears for his life, as the suspects have allegedly made threats to eliminate him. Additionally, some church members were harassed by the gang, accusing them of supporting the prophet. Consequently, Archbishop Mutumwa has gone into hiding following his report to the police.

When contacted for comment, a visibly shaken Archbishop Mutumwa confirmed the incident, expressing gratitude for his safety and the lack of injuries among the congregation. He emphasized the importance of non-violence and mutual respect for differing beliefs and opinions.