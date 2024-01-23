The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Waterfalls are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house in Leonard Road, Chevoit, Waterfalls on 22/01/24.

Three unknown male suspects who were armed with a pistol and handcuffs, entered a house through an unlocked door and identified themselves as members of the police to the occupant.

The trio attacked the victim before stealing a safe containing USD$13 000-00 among other valuables.

The police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

