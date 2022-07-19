The incoming ambassador, whose appointment was confirmed by both Democrats and Republicans in the Committee of Foreign Relations, is a senior member of the US’ State Department after serving in various capacities and at US missions in the United Kingdom, Zambia, Turkey and Sweden.

Tremont’s ambassadorial appointment comes in the wake of the expiry of outgoing ambassador Brian Nichols’ term last August.

And, speaking to the state media, political analysts yesterday said Tremont’s senior position in the State Department means she is a “professional diplomat” unlike appointments of previous US representatives who were assigned on partisan political grounds.

“My view is we do not need to give a distorted view of Ms Tremont. She is a clever woman who served in various capacities for the US government. She is a person of influence compared to the previous appointments that were done on a partisan and unprofessional basis,” said economic commentator Eddie Cross.

“We are now getting someone from the State Department who is very senior and it means Zimbabwe is starting to get attention and focus from the United States. It is not easy to get the focus and attention of the US when it is facing a lot of troubles at home and abroad. This appointment is coming after one of Mr Nichols which was not done professionally but along partisan lines,” added Cross.

According to another analyst, Tonderai Nhokwara, while ambassadors should represent their countries respecting the laws of the host country, Zimbabwe also needed to ensure that Tremont respects the provisions of the Vienna Convention on diplomacy.

Nhokwara said the timeous appointment of Tremont ahead of the potentially explosive 2023 harmonised elections should be a cautious signal to Zimbabwe.

“Unlike Mr Nichols, the anticipation is that she respects the laws of the host country and uphold the provisions of the Vienna Convention which is the only true basis of the normalisation of relations by working on mutual terms.

“Besides political discussions, we also expect Ms Tremont to bring American companies for business opportunities as the economy reflects the prime currency of diplomacy,” said Nhokwara.

