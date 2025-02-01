Police in Kadoma arrested Misheck Muperiwa (22) and Costain Tshuma (28) in connection with a murder case which occurred on 31/01/25 at a house in Mupamombe Phase 1.

The two suspects, who are members of an apostolic sect, allegedly attacked Shepherd Mphofu (48) after he tried to stop them from sprinkling what they call holy ashes in the residential area.

In other news, on 31/01/25, police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested Blessed Matibenga (29) for possession of raw, unmarked and unregistered ivory at Amakhosi Service Station along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

Police recovered one elephant tusk, which was concealed in a white sack from the suspect who was seeking potential buyers.

