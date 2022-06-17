Family members of murdered CCC party cadre Moreblessing Ali have released a list of demands they want done before her burial.

Full List of demands:

1. We want our family lawyer Job Sikhala to be released so that he can continue helping us on this murder case and also the leader of our search party Godfrey Sithole. No release – No burial.

2. We need to see the exact place where our sister was murdered. No crime scene visit – No burial.

3. We want an independent forensic investigation of Moreblessing’s body.

4. We want ZANU PF to stop meddling & threatening our family, they have beaten some of our family members. Any threats or abuse – No burial.

5. We want to do the final service in Nyatsime and we don’t want the Nyatsime people who caused chaos to be present in particular, Masimbi Masimbi, Maoresa and Rosemary Chadzamira and all those who have been spreading lies. Any violence – No burial.

6. We want everyone who was involved in the crime and cover-up to be arrested and convicted. No conviction – no burial.

7. We want Jamba and all the culprits to apologise immediately. A public apology, because they wronged the whole nation not just our family. No apology – no burial.

8. We demand access to see the body of Moreblessing Ali.