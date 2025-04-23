Botswana President Duma Boko says any President who wants to remain in office for more than 10 years is a failure.

He says for a President who understands his job well, 10 years is enough to achieve the set goals.

Boko a former opposition leader recently won the Botswana Presidential elections.

His sentiments comes at the time President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is reportedly planning to extend his stay in office beyond his term limit which ends in 2028.

While Mnangagwa himself denies any ambitions to stay beyond 2030, his foot-soldiers are on the ground pushing the agenda.

Meanwhile, this has reportedly torn the ruling party ZANU PF with one section in support while the other is against the agenda.

A section of the war veterans, an integral part of the ruling party ZANU PF has since declared war on Mnangagwa calling him to step down.

