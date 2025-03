ZANU PF Bikita Councilor Brighton Mushekwa was arrested yesterday addressing vendors at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita.

By time of publishing, the reason(s) of his arrest were yet to be established.

This is as reported by the Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association.

Mushekwa is a well-known Ant-2030 advocate, and he was a Bikita DCC youth chairman, but he was suspended from his post in ZANU PF last month.

More details to follow…