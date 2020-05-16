PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s indefinite extension of the national lockdown Level 2 has been received with mixed feelings by the generality of Zimbabweans who are faced with acute food challenges.

A day before the end of the current lockdown was scheduled to end, Mnangagwa said Harare will continue to impose level 2 lockdown measures until further notice.

He, however, indicated that his Government will have two-week interval reviews to asses progress with regards to the southern African country’s fight to mitigate the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“This should give us more time to strengthen the prevention and case management approaches for the various risk populations,” said Mnangagwa.

By the time of Mnangagwa’s indefinite extension of level 2 lockdown, government statistics indicated that the country has 42 confirmed cases and 4 deaths.

Since the introduction of Level 2 lockdown a fortnight ago, the wearing of face masks in public places has been declared mandatory and violation of this order attracts a penalty of ZWL$500.

Level 2 also gave nod to commercial activities for registered businesses and this has left Zimbabwe’s predominantly informal sector in a quandary.

The once vibrant Zimbabwean economy was sent to the gallows following years of rampant corruption and misgovernance blamed on the long-ruling Zanu PF, in power since the country’s independence in 1980.

Perrenially, the country has been faced by acute grain shortages whose scapegoat is a controversial, populist land reform programme which saw war veterans grabbing the once productive white-owned commercial farms.

Watch Video Below:

Zwnews