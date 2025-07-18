Over 30 suspects who include directors, managers and employees at Mambo Manufacturing Company in Harare have been arrested for manufacturing spirits without observing health regulations and the law, disregarding the health and safety of Zimbabweans.

The Police recovered substances worth US$165 000.00.

Earlier this month, ZRP confirmed the identities of seven company executives arrested on 30 June 2025 for allegedly manufacturing fake alcoholic beverages.

The arrests were made at Arlington Industrial Park in Hatfield, Harare, where the suspects are accused of producing illicit brews using ethanol, water, and flavouring agents, before distributing the concoctions to retail outlets across the country.

ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, named the suspects as Praveen Kumarreddy (28), Manohar Reddy Yarraguntla (39), Amaranath Reddy Gundra (24), Srikanth Reddy Jonnala (39), Ramesh Yepuri (37), Sekhar Reddy Kambam (34), and Yugandlar Reddy Samala (34).

Meanwhile, the 25 employees arrested alongside them have each paid fines for working without valid food handlers’ health certificates. Added Nyathi:

The police urges liquor manufacturers and dealers to regularise their operations in accordance with the country’s laws and regulations.

The public is implored to exercise caution when purchasing alcohol in order to safeguard health, safety and security.

Zwnews