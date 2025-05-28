After disposing Great Zimbabwe Hotel for US$4.2 million and earmarking Monomotapa and Beitbridge hotels for sale, African Sun has announced it has also placed Caribbea Bay in Kariba on sale.

In a press statement the company which owns seven hotels and leases three more said the income from the sales will be used to facelift its remaining properties.

African Sun is planning to get full control of the Victoria Falls Hotel business from Meikles.

Currently African Sun and Meikles are 50/50 joint venture partners in Victoria Falls Hotel.

