Information just received suggest that another road traffic accident has taken place along Seke Road.

More details to follow…

This has happened just few hours after another accident along Seke Road at Hunyani Bridge near Water Works, left 17 people dead.

The accident left the mangled remains of the kombi wedged beneath the massive truck, in what eyewitnesses have described as one of the most disturbing accidents in recent memory.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has declared yesterday’s accident a national disaster.

The victim’s families will get state assistance.