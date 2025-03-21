Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) news reporter Blessed Mhlanga’s bail appeal has been dismissed by the High Court.

High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza dismissed the application this morning.

Mhlanga has spent 25 days in detention after he was arrested on 24 February 2025 & accused of acting unlawfully.

This is after he allegedly recorded a video of Blessed Runesu Geza & made it available to members of the public by transmitting & broadcasting it on YouTube, a social media and online video sharing messages with the intention of inciting violence.

Zwnews