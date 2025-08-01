MULTI-AWARD winning American gospel sensation CeCe Winans to perform in Harare on the 26th of August at the Celebration Centre.

The gospel diva is on her international tour dubbed More Than This Tour.

Priscilla Marie Love, known professionally by her stage name as CeCe Winans, is an American gospel singer who has received 17 Grammy Awards, the most for any female gospel singer; 33 GMA Dove Awards, 19 Stellar Awards, 7 NAACP Image Awards, 3 Billboard Music Awards, and many other awards.

Some of her honors include being one of the inaugural inductees into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta.

She is the best-selling and most awarded female gospel singer of all time, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and on the Music City Walk of Fame in downtown Nashville.

