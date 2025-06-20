Image: Crime Watch Zimbabwe

There was a terrible accident involving Aedan Ambulance at Cross Rd near Harare Hospital, reports Crime Watch Zimbabwe.

According to the report, another driver failed to give the ambulance its right of way and it got hit as a result.

There was a patient inside being rushed to the hospital. It is yet not clear if anyone was injured or killed in the accident.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to confirm the incident.

Apparently, in Zimbabwe, ambulances, along with fire engines and police vehicles, have the right of way when they are using their sirens and/or flashing lights.

Motorists and pedestrians are legally required to yield to these emergency vehicles by pulling over to the side of the road and stopping until the emergency vehicle has passed, according to The Herald.

Failure to do so can be considered a crime, according to a Facebook post from ACE Air Ambulance.

Zwnews