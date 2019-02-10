Amai Mnangagwa takes AIDS fight to AU summit

The First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and other first ladies from the continent are attending a meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA) which is running concurrently with the 32nd ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Assembly underway in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The two day convention of the First Ladies commenced this morning and is being held alongside AU Summit which also began this morning with President Emmerson Mnangagwa in attendance.

The First Ladies’ meeting is running under the theme: ‘Collaborating to Transform Africa: Addressing the Needs of Vulnerable Populations.’

The first day of the meeting is closed to the media and Amai Mnangagwa is expected to address the meeting tomorrow (Monday).

Amai Mnangagwa, through her charity organization Angel of Hope Foundation, is assisting the less privileged in society and has travelled the length and breadth of Zimbabwe mobilizing women for cancer screening.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has since appointed Amai Mnangagwa the Ambassador for Child and Maternal Health in recognition of her work in advocating for access to health for women and children.

OAFLA was established by African first ladies in 2002 as a collective voice for Africa’s most vulnerable people, women and children infected and affected by HIV and AIDS.

Since its beginning, OAFLA has transformed itself from a forum of ideas to an institution capable of providing the continent wide leadership needed to bring about change in peoples’ lives.

OAFLA provides the African continent wide leadership, advocating for policy and social change, engage in resource mobilisation efforts from the global, continental and national levels.

zbc