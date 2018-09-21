Alpha Media Holdings gets broadcasting licence

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has awarded the Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) publishers of News Day, The Zimbabwe Independent, and The Standard newspapers, with a broadcasting licence to distribute content.

Through its subsidiary, Heart & Soul Broadcasting Services, AMH has been granted this third licence in its diversification drive into the current trends in the world of mass media and communications.

This licence adds to the Webcasting and Video on Demand Services that were also granted to the media grouping recently.

Be that as it may, the awarding of this licence to a private player, come as a good thing for Zimbabwe, a country which has a documented history of having a closed airwaves, amid one of the most draconian media laws such as the Access to Information and Protection of privacy Act.

Commenting on this recent development, AMH chairperson Trevor Ncube said the future of his company lies in the identification and pursuing of the needs of his audiences, and that the awarding of the licence is a milestone achievement in shaping Zimbabwe’s dynamic culture and narrative.

Previously, most stories about Africa in general and Zimbabwe in particular had been told by people who were non-natives. Ncube believes that Zimbabwe is on course in letting her citizens tell their own stories.

Apparently, commenting on the importance of a pluralised media space renowned analyst Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya believes media pluralism is paramount in the pursuit and strengthening of the democratic discourse, through its role of linking and maintaining balance between the rulers and the ruled.

He says information should be viewed as part of the development agenda, to which freedom to the media is fundamental, though this right has been under threat and suppression by the autocratic African governments.

Ruhanya believes that the media is not there based on government benevolence but, on the call and duty to serve the people, while public discussions should never be dependent on the state alone, and the media is there to bridge that gap.

Previously, the government has been under fire for only awarding broadcasting licences to companies and individuals who are linked to the ruling ZANU PF party in one way or the other.

Though pronounced as private, some of the players who were given broadcasting licences include, former minister of Information Communication Technology Supa Mandiwanzira’s ZiFM Stereo, ZimPapers’ Star FM, and CapiTalk FM, all linked to the state, or the ruling party.