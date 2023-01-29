Alleged child s.e.x-ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been re-arrested. He is facing over 700 charges.

He was recognized by members of the public in Florida, west of Johannesburg. Less than 64 hours after Ackerman allegedly sold his moveable assets and vacated the premises he was living in, he was arrested at the Florida Junction shopping centre on Sunday morning.

A warrant of arrest had been issued after he failed to appear before the high court in Johannesburg, citing ill health.

Ackerman faces more than 740 counts, including rape, attempted murder, the production and distribution of child p0rn0graphy, and human trafficking.

Ackerman and his co-accused Paul Kennedy are alleged to have lured boys into a s.e.x ring.

The boys were allegedly s.e.xually groomed, raped, and exposed to p0rn0graphic material.

Kennedy has since committed suicide.

Source: eNCA