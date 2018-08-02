All Zim football matches suspended…NO Bosso vs Dynamos this weekend

The Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League(ZPSL) has postponed all its matches that were set for this weekend throughout the country.

In a press release this afternoon, league chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said the move was reached after consultation with key stakeholders.

“The Premier Soccer League in consultation with its key Stakeholders has postponed the Castle Lager PSL Matchday 21 fixtures scheduled for the weekend of 4 to 5 August 2018. We will advise on the rescheduled dates in due course,” read the statement.

The icing of the matches means football fans will have to wait a little bit longer to witness the clash of the domestic game’s flagship encounter between Highlanders and Dynamos which was penciled for Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

Saturday: Harare City v Mutare City (Rufaro), Chapungu v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Yadah v Herentals (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Ngezi Platinum v Nichrut (Baobab), Bulawayo City v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium)

Sunday: Caps United v Black Rhinos (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn (Maglas). Chronicle/Zimpapers