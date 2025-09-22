The Public Service Commission (PSC) is pleased to announce the Second Edition of the Retirement Conference scheduled to take place from September 24-26, 2025, at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

This national event aims to promote awareness on the importance of Retirement Planning and provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss retirement preparedness and develop effective retirement programs.

Themed “Retirement Planning in Action: Transforming Insights into Realities, ” the conference will bring together stakeholders from the public and private sectors to share perspectives, develop practical solutions and showcase products and services that support dignified retirement.

An Exhibition Park will run alongside the Main Conference, providing a dynamic platform for businesses and organisations to showcase their products and services.

The Conference aligns with Zimbabwe’s national economic development frameworks, particularly the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) by fostering collaboration and innovation in retirement planning ensuring that diverse insights contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive retirement system for all and is expected to attract participants from across all sectors of the economy.

Key anticipated outcomes include increased awareness, capacity building, strengthened stakeholder commitment, and paving the way for the development of a comprehensive and practical retirement planning policy for the public sector, which amplifies the agenda on retirement planning for the nation at large across all sectors of the economy.

The Government has institutionalised a dedicated approach to Retirement Planning, to better prepare public servants for life after work. This conference is a platform for dialogue and collaboration, aiming to promote sustainable retirement outcomes that contribute to national socio-economic goals.

“We invite public sector institutions, private sector players, businesses and organisations to participate in the Conference and Exhibition,” said PSC.

