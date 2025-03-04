All is now set for the official opening of the 2025 tobacco marketing season this Wednesday.

What is left is for farmers and tobacco stakeholders to come to witness the first auction sale that will determine the best tobacco pricing matrix for this season.

“From our assessment, the farmers have produced a good quality crop and are ready to deliver the third golden leaf for sale. All our systems are in place to ensure a smooth take off tomorrow,” TIMB’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Matsvaire.

It is all systems go at Tobacco Sales Auction Floor where the official opening will be conducted this Wednesday.

“We are already laying bales and the stage for the official opening is now ready. We are excited by the preparations and the good crop being delivered by farmers,” the auction floor’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Celani Sithole said.

Premier Tobacco Auction Floor Executive Chairperson, Owen Murumbi is upbeat that large volumes of self-financed tobacco are expected to be sold under auction floors as TIMB’s directive to curbside marketing comes into full force.

“We are happy as auction floors that we have distributed over 100 000 heisen so far and we expect another 100 000 take up as demand for heisen by self-financed growers is up.

“We are also happy and confident that more volumes of about 20 percent of self-financed gold leaf can be delivered under auction as TIMB enforces the new policy that all self-financed tobacco is for auction floors,” he said.

This tobacco marketing season will open under strict new rules and regulations following the introduction of a biometric system to curbside marketing.

