President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will today preside over the burial of national hero Colonel Rtd Tshinga Dube.

Yesterday, the body of the late National Hero was taken to Imbizo Barracks for a military funeral parade in honour of his dedication to the liberation of Zimbabwe and the emancipation of its people.

Dube died in Bulawayo last week on Thursday after battling kidney failure.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa descried Dube’s contributions to the country’s freedom as immense.

“His eventful life typified a generation born and raised in troubled circumstances of brutal settler colonial rule, indeed a generation which was forced by those dire circumstances to sacrifice and bravely bear the brunt of overthrowing the odious rule through force of arms,” Mnangagwa said.

Born on the 3rd of July in 1941 at Fort Usher in Matobo district of Matabeleland South province, Colonel (Rtd) Dube became involved in politics at a young age.

He trained as a guerilla fighter in the then Soviet Union in 1972 before playing a pivotal role in the liberation struggle, especially in the strategic area of military communications and arms procurement department for ZIPRA.

Zwnews