The body of the late national hero Jack Mpofu has arrived at the National Heroes Acre, where he will be laid to rest.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has also arrived to preside over the burial ceremony.

He was former Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command member.

Mpofu, who joined the liberation struggle in 1967 and rose to become a military instructor, died at 82.

According to ZANU PF Patriots, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu confirmed his status to the family recently, with mourners gathered in Bulawayo.

ZIPRA was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU), a Marxist–Leninist political party in Rhodesia.

Zwnews