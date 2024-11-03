All is set for the burial of national hero Jaison William Chezhira Chakaipa Chirinda (82), who succumbed to diabetes-related complications last week.

A memorial service was held at his home in Nyatsime on Saturday before Chirinda’s body was airlifted to his plot, 39 Katanya Farm in Matepatepa, Bindura.

It was flown to Charles Gumbo Barracks yesterday, where it lay in state ahead of burial today.

Acting Home Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed that all was in place for the burial and encouraged Zimbabweans to be at the National Heroes Acre early for the burial.

“Everything is set for the burial and we encourage people to come early. The body has left his home for Charles Gumbo Barracks where it will lie in state until tomorrow,” he said

President Mnangagwa accorded Chirinda national hero status in recognition of his immense contribution to the country’s liberation.

He will preside over the burial of Chirinda today, with Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Government Ministers, members of the Zanu PF Politburo and Central Committee, Members of Parliament, diplomats, relatives and friends and other dignitaries expected to attend.

Chirinda played a role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle and was one of the early cadres to receive military training before waging the liberation struggle.

Born on September 1, 1942, in Goora, Madziva, Mashonaland Central Province, where he spent his early years, he did his primary education at Madziva Gora Primary School and his secondary education at Chifubu Secondary School in Ndola, Zambia, where he had gone to live with his elder sister Mai Dzambo.

Chirinda joined the liberation struggle in 1965 and went to Tanzania for military training at Three Leaves Brigade and later went to China for further military training.

When he returned from China, he and others were tasked with what became the first military operations against Rhodesian forces in Chinhoyi.

Chirinda led one of the two groups deployed in what was then called Sinoia to fight the Rhodesian forces, the other group was led by the late Chatambudza.

Together, they formed part of the celebrated legendary group from which arose after the Seven Heroes who perished at Sinioa Battle that ignited the Second Chimurenga which led to Zimbabwe’s Independence 14 years later.

Chirinda’s group of eight included the late ZANLA Commander, General Josiah Magama Tongogara, who had returned to Zambia when the battle started. The national hero was unfortunately arrested after the Chinhoyi encounter and initially sentenced to death.

The death penalty was later commuted to life imprisonment.

He served time alongside renowned revolutionaries, including President Mnangagwa and Cde William Ndangana.

The late national hero is survived by his wife Monia Muchenje and six children Shungu, Gladmore, Ignatious, Jerina, Letwin and Reason, as well as 19 grandchildren.

The Herald