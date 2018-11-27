Alick Macheso’s daughter Sharon divorces after staying with hubby for 2 months

Top musician Alick Macheso’s daughter Sharon and her husband of four years Kudakwashe Munetsi have amicably parted ways after Sharon filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, amid shocking revelations they only stayed as husband and wife for two months.

On Thursday last week, the two signed a consent paper, agreeing to part ways.

“We, the undersigned Sharon Munetsi (nee Macheso) and Kudakwashe Gladmore Munetsi, the plaintiff and the defendant respectively… agree that in the event of this honorable court granting an order of divorce then, if. it pleases this honorable court, the following shall be incorporated in such order, that a decree of divorce be granted,” said the divorce paper.

Sharon will he granted custody of the minor child, while Munetsi will be given access to the child on alternative weekends and public holidays. The two, according to court papers, got married on August 6, 2014.

The plaintiff and defendant only stayed together as husband and wife for two months since date of marriage.

agencies