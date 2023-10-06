Zimbabwe Republic Police in Bulawayo are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder which occurred at a house in Entumbane on 03/10/23 at around 2320 hours in which an airtime dealer, Calisto Muzumbi (39) died.

Three unknown suspects stabbed the victim with a knife on the shoulder after attempting to steal cash which was in a satchel the victim was carrying.

The victim had arrived home from his shop while driving a Honda Fit vehicle. And police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of robbery which occurred in a bus at the 126 kilometre peg along Mutare-Beitbridge Road on 03/10/23. Three unidentified male suspects armed with a pistol who were disguising as passengers, attacked the bus driver and 14 passengers before stealing ZAR 146 160 and US$8 320 cash, among other valuables.

Anyone with information are being urged to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews